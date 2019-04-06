Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grance Harmon. View Sign

Grace Harmon SALUDA - Grace Louise Gentry Harmon, 93, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Longs Residential Care Home in Saluda. Born in Ward, SC and a daughter of the late W.M. Gentry, Sr. and Hammie Rodgers Gentry, she was the wife of John Daniel Harmon, Sr. Mrs. Harmon was a former teacher with Head Start in Saluda County and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. Surviving are her husband, John Daniel Harmon, Sr., two sons, John Daniel Harmon, Jr. of Saluda and William "Billy" Harmon (Kim) of Prosperity, three daughters, Marie Harmon Wicker (Fred) of Little Mountain, Brenda Harmon Eidson (Jim) of Leesville and Teresa Harmon Pierce (Mack) of Gilbert, two brothers, W.M. Gentry, Jr. (Jody) of Saluda and Curt Gentry (Christine) of Ward, a sister, Beatrice Ross (Ron) of Leesville, sister-in-law, Mabel Gillian, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Mrs. Harmon was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Gentry and R.L. Gillian. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Bethany United Methodist Church with Rev. Hillary Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, c/o Clara Riley, 242 Bethany Church Rd., Saluda, SC 29138. Memories and condolences may be shared online at

