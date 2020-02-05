Gregory M. Wilson COLUMBIA - Mr. Gregory M. Wilson, 56 of Columbia, South Carolina answered the masters call on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Gethsemane Baptist Church, Blair, South Carolina. Professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea, South Carolina. Family and friendsmay contact the funeral establishment for further information. Online condolences will be accepted atwww.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 5, 2020