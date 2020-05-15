Gregory N. Jones WEST COLUMBIA Gregory N. Jones, 44, of West Columbia passed away May 13, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was a son of the late Linda Mae Russell Jones and William Edmund Jones. Greg graduated from Airport High School in 1993, where he was a member of the Band Drumline. He worked with the Engineering Department at Columbia College, and was the owner of Future Tech Electronics in West Columbia. Greg was a caring and compassionate soul; a loving son and brother who will be deeply missed. In addition to his father, Greg is survived by his brother, Darrell E. Jones of West Columbia. In addition to his mother, Greg was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Carrie Mae Coogler Russell, and his paternal grandmother, Billie Able Jones. Services will be private. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on May 15, 2020.