Gregory Paul Phillips Jr.

Service Information
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC
29118
(803)-534-6621
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Orangeburg
1240 Russell Street
View Map
Obituary
Gregory Paul "Phil" Phillips, Jr. LEXINGTON - Gregory Paul "Phil" Phillips, Jr.,48, of Lexington, SC, entered into eternal glory in Heaven on March 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell Street, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Phil worked as a Project Manager with Image Resource Group in Columbia and was a member of Mt. Horeb Methodist Church in Lexington. Full obit and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2020
