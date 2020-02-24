Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Still. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Service 2:00 PM Thompson's Funeral Home chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Clifford Still COLUMBIA - Gregory Clifford Still, 43, of Columbia, SC passed away on February 21, 2020 at MUSC. He was born on January 23, 1977 in Barnwell, SC to Pat Lax and Cliff Still. He graduated from Barnwell High School in 1995. After the completion of high school, he received a Bachelor's Degree in English and a Master's Degree in Education Administration from the University of South Carolina. He was a high school English teacher for 18 years, currently employed with Richland School District 2 and also coached baseball early in his career while at Lower Richland High School. Greg loved spending time with his family, especially his twin daughters Caroline and Riley, who were the light of his life. Greg enjoyed watching 80's movies, cracking corny jokes and attending the gym. He was an avid reader who liked to relax at home with his wife, children and his dogs. Greg loved his Clemson Tigers and was a die hard Clemson football fan! He is survived by his loving wife, Liz Still; his twin daughters, Caroline and Riley Still; his dad, Cliff Still; his mom, Pat Lax (Skip); stepsister, Erika Martin (Austin); his grandmother, Gladys Ray; his mother and father in law, Nick and Connie Nicolau; his sister in law, Diane Johnson (Jessie); his brother in law, Gilbert Nicolau; his niece, Lydia Johnson; his nephews, Alex Johnson, Parker Nicolau and Carson Nicolau; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Greg is preceded in death by his grandparents, Laurise and Zelma Still and his grandfather, Bernice Ray. The family will receive family and friends for visitation on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Thompson's Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Thompson's Funeral Home chapel at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

