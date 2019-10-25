Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory William Cockfield COLUMBIA, SC - Gregory William Cockfield entered into the world on July 6th, 1956. From the day he was born, everyone knew he was special. Charles Deleon Cockfield and Ruth Williams Cockfield saw this in him and adopted him when he was a young boy. From that time on, Greg lived with his loving Mother, Father, and sister, Lynn. Greg was an adventurous boy with a knack for getting into trouble. He had a special love of reptile and amphibians and often brought them inside the house. The family loved to travel cross country and go camping. Much to Greg's horror, his mother, Ruth, enjoyed sewing and she made the family matching red, gingham shirts that they wore on their camping excursions. Greg passed away on Monday, October 21st, 2019. He is predeceased by his father, Charles Cockfield, his mother, Ruth Cockfield, and his brother-in-law, Rick Dunn. He is survived by his loving wife: Jennifer Cockfield, his sister: Lynn Dunn, his sons: Gregory William Cockfield, Jr. and Sean Wise, his daughters: Jessica Sapp, Hailey Hodge (Richard), and Brittany Mayfield (Thomas), and his niece and nephews: Olivia, Merrick, and Wyatt Dunn. He is survived by many grandchildren who all held a special place in his heart: Isaac, Michael, and Daniel; Raylee, Ellie, and Gunner; and Phoebe and Meira. Greg is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, family, and friends. Funeral services will be held 4p.m. Sunday, October 27th at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington located at 4720 Augusta Rd, Lexington, SC 29073. The family will receive friends from 2 3:45p.m. prior to the service. A meal will be provided for the family following the service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in West Columbia. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at

