Greta Marozas
Greta Haynes Marozas AIKEN - Greta Haynes Marozas, beloved wife of Roy C. Marozas, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on July 28, 2020, due to complications following a hip surgery. A private funeral service will be held Sunday afternoon, August 2, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Shellhouse Rivers Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. The funeral service and interment will be livestreamed on the Shellhouse Rivers Facebook page at (https://www.facebook.com/srfhandsfh). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the CSRA Parkinson's Support Group of Grovetown GA and Hugs for Horses Therapeutic Riding Of Georgetown, South Carolina. SHELLHOUSE RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

Published in The State on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
1 entry
July 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during the difficult time. Mike & Jackie Poth
