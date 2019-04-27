Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gretchen Dawson. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Funeral service 4:00 PM Trenholm Road United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gretchen Gayden Dawson COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Gretchen Gayden Dawson, 90, will be held 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church's dining hall. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Dawson died peacefully in Columbia at home on Thursday, April 25 surrounded by her family. Born August 5, 1928 in Columbia, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Julian John Gayden and Grace Buster Gayden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Thomas Dawson. Gretchen grew up in Columbia and attended Dreher High School. In 1947, she graduated from the University of South Carolina where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and a University of South Carolina cheerleader. Gretchen was a lifelong Gamecocks fan. Gretchen was deeply loved and admired by her friends and family. She was a devoted Christian who truly reflected an inward and outward beauty. She had an unwavering faith in God, and that relationship and love for her Lord and Savior was shared with all who knew her - leading many to Christ through her Grace. Her quiet strength and elegance, her serenity of spirit, and her sincere and steadfast loyalty enriched the lives all who knew her. Gretchen worshiped at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, where she was a member since 1955. She served as Spiritual Life Chairman for the United Methodist Women's Society, member of the Evangelism Committee and in various other positions within the church. Gretchen always endeavored to maintain a clear conscience before man and God. Gretchen was a true renaissance woman. She had a keen intellect and a love of culture and the arts which was reflected with her deep involvement in her community. She served on the boards of the Symphony League and Friends of the Richland County Public Library. For many years, she was a supporter and volunteer of the Women's Shelter, as well a soup kitchen volunteer. Gretchen was a member of the Evening Music Club, Morning Music Club, the Columbia Garden Club, where she held various leadership positions, and many book clubs. Gretchen was a member of Forest Lake Club, Quadrille Club, Caprician Dance Club, and the Camellia Ball. One of her great joys was playing bridge with Rhett's Bridge Club on Thursdays. She was most proud of being crowned 'bridge queen' twice. Through the years, Gretchen maintained her intellectual curiosity. Later in life, she returned to the University of South Carolina to study studio art and became an accomplished and award-winning artist. She traveled the world with her dear husband, Bill, and spent many memorable days at their beloved Pawley's Island playing cards and games with grands and great-grands. She had a deep love for her family and had a special bond with each and every one of them. Gretchen's kindness and personal integrity were her dominant traits. Her loving spirit affected the lives of many and will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. She was unwaveringly loyal to her many lifelong friends. Her love, thoughtfulness and generosity, as well as her ever-present smile, will be greatly missed. Surviving are her children; Dr. William Thomas "Toby" Dawson, Jr. (Jutta) of Mount Pleasant, Craig Gayden Dawson of Columbia, Katon Edwards Dawson (Candice) of Columbia, and Gretchen Gayden "Gigi" Dawson of Columbia; seven grandchildren, William Thomas Dawson III (Hunter), Christoph Gerhard Dawson, Rebeccah Marie Dawson, Anna Dawson Little (Peter), Katon Edwards Dawson Jr. (Kali), Martha Jayne Dawson, and Catherine Gayden Dawson; nine great-grandchildren, William Hunter Dawson, Gretchen Caroline McCrary Dawson, Elizabeth Gerard McEaddy Dawson, Charlotte Campbell Holloway Dawson, Sydney Grace Little, Jackson Perry Little, Walker Dawson Little, Charlotte Elizabeth Little, and Alexandra Blake; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Julian John Gayden, Jr., and sister, Grace Gayden Carter. The family would like to thank the loving caregivers from Solutions for Living At Home and Louise Toole who ministered to our Mother during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, The Women's Shelter of Columbia or a . Memories may be shared at

