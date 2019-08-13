Grover Peele Boykin LEXINGTON Funeral services for Grover Peele Boykin, 82, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 6437 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC 29209. Mr. Boykin was born June 6, 1937 in Wilson County, NC and passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was the son of the late Grover and Mattie Peele Boykin. Mr. Boykin was a retired salesman and a member of the . He served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Boykin is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, George Boykin (Paige); daughters, Tamara Howle (Jeff) and Sylvia Neff (Rob); five grandchildren and sister, Carlene Barnwell. He was predeceased by a sister, Marie Whitley. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Aug. 13, 2019