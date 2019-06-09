Gunze Lee Mills GADSDEN - Funeral services for Mr. Gunze Lee Mills will be held 12:00 p.m. (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) Monday at Grace Church, 2221 Rosewood Drive with burial at Brown's Chapel A.M.E. Church, 808 Barnes Street. Viewing for Mr. Mills will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his loving wife, Dorothy Ann Mills; daughters, Sandra Mills, Stephanie (Kevin) Smith, Deborah Mills and La'Gwunda Wesley; sister, Mary Ann Wilson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Mills can be made at www.myersmortuary.sc.com.
Published in The State on June 9, 2019