Gunze Mills

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gunze Mills.
Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Church
2221 Rosewood Drive
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gunze Lee Mills GADSDEN - Funeral services for Mr. Gunze Lee Mills will be held 12:00 p.m. (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) Monday at Grace Church, 2221 Rosewood Drive with burial at Brown's Chapel A.M.E. Church, 808 Barnes Street. Viewing for Mr. Mills will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his loving wife, Dorothy Ann Mills; daughters, Sandra Mills, Stephanie (Kevin) Smith, Deborah Mills and La'Gwunda Wesley; sister, Mary Ann Wilson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Mills can be made at www.myersmortuary.sc.com.
Published in The State on June 9, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.