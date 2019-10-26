Gurney Layton Warren PROSPERITY - Gurney Layton Warren, 89 widower of Martha Bedenbaugh Warren, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his residence. Born in Prosperity, he was the son of the late F.M "Shack" and Eva Morris Warren. He owned Warren's Restaurant in Prosperity and retired from The Standard Warehouse in Lugoff. Mr. Warren was a member of the Lake Murray Wildlife Club. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time with the McDonald's Breakfast Club. He loved his family, his friends, farming, old westerns, a good chew, and Gamecock football. He is survived by a daughter, Lynn (Larry) Wessinger of Pomaria; a son, Russell (Vicki) Warren of Newberry; grandchildren, Tara (Greg) Stewart, Whitney Warren, and Zachary Warren; great-grandchildren, Lee Wessinger, Brianna Stewart(David McCormick), and Bailey Stewart; great-great-grandchildren, Raelynn Wessinger, Jaxon Wessinger, and Lyric McCormick; and special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Heath Wessinger. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October, 27, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, PO Box 188, Prosperity, SC 29127 or to Boy's Farm, PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108.

