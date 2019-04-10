Guy Earl Johnson, Sr. RIDGE SPRING - Guy Earl Johnson, Sr., 63, of Ridge Spring, SC recently found peace and relief from his enduring suffering. Born December 31, 1955 in Pittsburgh, PA he was the first-born son of Susan Laura Johnson and the late Earl Arnie Johnson, Jr. A celebration of Guy's life will be held Saturday, April 13, at 4:00 at the home of his son, Guy Earl Johnson, Sr. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, Guy would have liked to continue honoring his nephew with memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 10, 2019