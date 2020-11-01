Guy Thomas Snyder, Sr.
November 25, 1939 - October 27, 2020
Irmo, South Carolina - Guy Thomas Snyder, Sr., 80, entered peacefully to his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born on November 25, 1939 in Cumberland, Maryland, he was the son of the late Joseph (Sr.) and Ruth Snyder.
Known as Tom to many friends, he had many accomplishments throughout his lifetime. He grew up in Cumberland, Maryland, and graduated from Fort Hill High School, where he was a star athlete in football. He attended the University of South Carolina on scholarship for football, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, Tom became an entrepreneur who enjoyed exploring business opportunities. He later started a small family business, Snyder Pneumatics, that grew into Snyder Corporation. He closed the company after approximately 25 years and retired to his home on Lake Murray. Tom was also active in the Sertoma Club of Irmo, where he made many lasting friendships. He was always known for his charm, quick wit, and business sense.
Tom was a devoted father and amazing Pap, a title he carried with the most pride. His greatest passion was spending time with family and friends, reminiscing about the good ole days. His words of wisdom, love, and support for his family will be greatly missed. Tom's legacy will forever live through all that had the pleasure of knowing him. He lived life to its fullest.
He is survived by his son, Kyle (Denise) Snyder; daughter-in-law, Rita Snyder; grandchildren, Nicole (Nathan) Craig, Chelsea (Jonathan) Norris, Dalton and Tanner Snyder; great grandchildren, Canon and Thea Craig, Liam and Amelia Rose Norris; and a niece and nephews that were loved tremendously. He was predeceased not only by his parents, but also his son, Tom Snyder, Jr.; siblings, Joseph L. Snyder, Jr. and Terry A. Snyder, Sr.; former spouse and lifelong friend, Donna Snyder.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to Compassionate Care Hospice.
Donations in Tom's memory can be made to Irmo Sertoma Club or American Heart Association
