1/
Guy Snyder Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guy Thomas Snyder, Sr.
November 25, 1939 - October 27, 2020
Irmo, South Carolina - Guy Thomas Snyder, Sr., 80, entered peacefully to his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born on November 25, 1939 in Cumberland, Maryland, he was the son of the late Joseph (Sr.) and Ruth Snyder.
Known as Tom to many friends, he had many accomplishments throughout his lifetime. He grew up in Cumberland, Maryland, and graduated from Fort Hill High School, where he was a star athlete in football. He attended the University of South Carolina on scholarship for football, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, Tom became an entrepreneur who enjoyed exploring business opportunities. He later started a small family business, Snyder Pneumatics, that grew into Snyder Corporation. He closed the company after approximately 25 years and retired to his home on Lake Murray. Tom was also active in the Sertoma Club of Irmo, where he made many lasting friendships. He was always known for his charm, quick wit, and business sense.
Tom was a devoted father and amazing Pap, a title he carried with the most pride. His greatest passion was spending time with family and friends, reminiscing about the good ole days. His words of wisdom, love, and support for his family will be greatly missed. Tom's legacy will forever live through all that had the pleasure of knowing him. He lived life to its fullest.
He is survived by his son, Kyle (Denise) Snyder; daughter-in-law, Rita Snyder; grandchildren, Nicole (Nathan) Craig, Chelsea (Jonathan) Norris, Dalton and Tanner Snyder; great grandchildren, Canon and Thea Craig, Liam and Amelia Rose Norris; and a niece and nephews that were loved tremendously. He was predeceased not only by his parents, but also his son, Tom Snyder, Jr.; siblings, Joseph L. Snyder, Jr. and Terry A. Snyder, Sr.; former spouse and lifelong friend, Donna Snyder.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to Compassionate Care Hospice.
Donations in Tom's memory can be made to Irmo Sertoma Club or American Heart Association.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Service arrangements will be announced at a future date.
www.caughmanlexington.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved