Guy Francis Taylor, Jr. CHAPIN Guy F. Taylor, Jr. of Chapin, SC passed away August 16, 2019. Born November 24, 1929, he was the son of the late Guy F. Taylor, Sr. and Marie Carl Taylor and was predeceased by his wife, Faye Haire Taylor. Born in Isola, Mississippi, Guy delighted in retelling stories of life in the Mississippi Delta. After serving in the U.S. Army, Guy went on to graduate from Mississippi State University and begin his career with the U.S. National Park Service as a park ranger. His service included Natchez Trace Parkway, Yosemite National Park, Grand Canyon National Park and The Great Smoky Mountain National Park. He was the first park ranger at Congaree National Park in Columbia, SC, where he served until his retirement. A skilled woodworker, Guy and his wife, Faye, enjoyed participating in juried craft shows around the country. Guy's true passion was his family-owned tree farm in Calhoun County, MS, where he lovingly restored an 1809 house so that generations to come could gather and enjoy the beauty of the land. He is survived by his children, Laura Donnelly (Richard) of Hollywood, SC; Carl Taylor (Maureen) of Lexington, SC; three grandchildren, Leigh Budreau (Mike) of Goose Creek, SC, Zac Taylor of Nashville, TN, and Jessica Taylor of San Jose, CA; two great-grandchildren, Mila and Matthew Budreau of Goose Creek; and three sisters, Polly Logan of Marshall, IL, Judy Taylor of Memphis, TN, and Jean Spikes (Paul) of Starkville, MS. A memorial service and burial will follow at a later date in Calhoun County, MS. Memorials may be made to Generations of Chapin, 431 E. Boundary St., Chapin, SC 29036 or White Rock Baptist Church, 1409 Peace Haven Rd., Chapin, SC 29036. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Aug. 19, 2019