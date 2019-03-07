Gwendolyn Sue Adams LEXINGTON - Gwendolyn Sue Adams, born 2-19-47, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. She is survived by husband of 53 years Frank Adams, sons Shannon, Troy, Brent, and daughter Jenna. She has 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was a caring, loving person who only saw the good in people. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in The State on Mar. 7, 2019