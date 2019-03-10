Gwendolyn Boswell Brinkley COLUMBIA Gwendolyn Boswell Brinkley was called home to the Lord on March 05, 2019. A memorial service will be held in the mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Friday March 15, 2019 at 2:00pm to celebrate her life. Born on June 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Bramlett Russell Templeton and Agnes White Templeton. She attended Greenville High School and began work during WWII in Detroit assembling radios to support the war effort at home. She later attended college at the University of Alabama. She was a member of Incarnation Lutheran Church and enjoyed many years singing in the choir and staying active quilting and sewing. After retiring from over 50 combined years from the SC State Legislative Council and SC Deferred Compensation she was still very fortunate to be able to enjoy many more years with her family and friends. She was predeceased by the late Edward Boswell and Charles A. Brinkley, Edyce B. Darr and Laura K. Brinkley. She is survived by her son, Chris A. Brinkley (Teresa); and grandsons, Christopher M. Brinkley & Charles Alden Brinkley; as well as her brother, B. Russell Templeton (Sally). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Incarnation Lutheran Church, 3005 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205; or the , 140 Stoneridge Dr., Ste. 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 10, 2019