Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Brinkley. View Sign

Gwendolyn Boswell Brinkley COLUMBIA Gwendolyn Boswell Brinkley was called home to the Lord on March 05, 2019. A memorial service will be held in the mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Friday March 15, 2019 at 2:00pm to celebrate her life. Born on June 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Bramlett Russell Templeton and Agnes White Templeton. She attended Greenville High School and began work during WWII in Detroit assembling radios to support the war effort at home. She later attended college at the University of Alabama. She was a member of Incarnation Lutheran Church and enjoyed many years singing in the choir and staying active quilting and sewing. After retiring from over 50 combined years from the SC State Legislative Council and SC Deferred Compensation she was still very fortunate to be able to enjoy many more years with her family and friends. She was predeceased by the late Edward Boswell and Charles A. Brinkley, Edyce B. Darr and Laura K. Brinkley. She is survived by her son, Chris A. Brinkley (Teresa); and grandsons, Christopher M. Brinkley & Charles Alden Brinkley; as well as her brother, B. Russell Templeton (Sally). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Incarnation Lutheran Church, 3005 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205; or the , 140 Stoneridge Dr., Ste. 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Gwendolyn Boswell Brinkley COLUMBIA Gwendolyn Boswell Brinkley was called home to the Lord on March 05, 2019. A memorial service will be held in the mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Friday March 15, 2019 at 2:00pm to celebrate her life. Born on June 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Bramlett Russell Templeton and Agnes White Templeton. She attended Greenville High School and began work during WWII in Detroit assembling radios to support the war effort at home. She later attended college at the University of Alabama. She was a member of Incarnation Lutheran Church and enjoyed many years singing in the choir and staying active quilting and sewing. After retiring from over 50 combined years from the SC State Legislative Council and SC Deferred Compensation she was still very fortunate to be able to enjoy many more years with her family and friends. She was predeceased by the late Edward Boswell and Charles A. Brinkley, Edyce B. Darr and Laura K. Brinkley. She is survived by her son, Chris A. Brinkley (Teresa); and grandsons, Christopher M. Brinkley & Charles Alden Brinkley; as well as her brother, B. Russell Templeton (Sally). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Incarnation Lutheran Church, 3005 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205; or the , 140 Stoneridge Dr., Ste. 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.