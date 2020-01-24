Gwendolyn Carter Stevens COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Gwen Stevens, 81, of Columbia, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Gwen passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA to the the late George Dewey Carter and Floy Roberts Carter. She earned her BA and Master's degree in Social work. She retired as Director of Crafts Farrows Wellness Center. She attended McGregor Presbyterian Church. Surviving by her son, Thomas Edward Stevens, Jr., and daughter, Rebecca Stevens Dunbar; grandchildren, Joseph Dunbar, Rachel Davis and Blake Dunbar. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward Stevens, Sr. and a daughter, Dawn Carter Stevens. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Jan. 24, 2020