Gwendolyn H Etheredge
October 1, 1952 - October 24, 2020
Jenkinsville, South Carolina - Obituary for Gwendolyn H Etheredge
Ms. Gwendolyn Harts Etheredge was born on October 1, 1952, in Jenkinsville, South Carolina. She was the fifth of twelve children born to the late Robert and Willie Mae (Ginyard) Harts. She received her call to eternal rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Gwen, as she was affectionately called, was educated in the public schools of Fairfield County, graduating from McCrorey Liston High School in 1970. She also attended Midlands Technical College Nursing Program. Gwen retired from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health after 25 plus years of service. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Gill Creek Baptist Church until her health declined.
Gwen leaves to cherish her memories; her daughter, Ms. Tammy R Etheredge, a son Mr. Kenneth Etheredge, both of Columbia, SC, four grandsons, Kemyason Etheredge of Ridgeway, SC, Tanner Belton of Newport News, VA, Joshua Scarborough and Camerin Etheredge, both of Columbia, SC. Gwen also leaves behind four sisters: Ms. Barbara Harts Brown, and Ms. Shirley H. Williams both of Columbia SC, Mrs. Evelyn H (Robert) Pinkney, Jr. of Jenkinsville, SC, Mrs. Diane H. (Jesse) McClurkin, Jr., of Columbus GA, four brothers: Mr. James Raymond (Cheryl) Harts, of Winnsboro SC, Mr. Wayne Cedric (Vivan) Harts of Ridgeway, SC, Fredrick Dwight (Valerie) Harts Pelion SC, and Mr. Larry Donnell Harts of Columbia, two Aunts: Mrs., Bernice G Brown of Columbia, SC and Mrs. Earline G Ginyard of Jenkinsville, SC, three uncles: Mr. Thomas D. Brown, Mr. Samuel T. Brown and Mr. James Harts of all Columbia, SC, four sisters in laws: Hattie, Melvine, Henrietta and Angela Etheredge, and three brothers in laws: Timothy, Terry and David Etheredge along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and others who will miss her dearly.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.southcarolinacremation.com