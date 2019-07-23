Gwendolyn Jean DeBerry Hendrix

Gwendolyn Jean DeBerry Hendrix DALLASTOWN, PA - Gwendolyn Jean DeBerry Hendrix, 83, widow of Harold "Hal" Ray Hendrix, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. Burial with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 26 at Florence National Cemetery. Born on July 4, 1936 in Bonneau, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Grant DeBerry and Ola Mae Mitchum. She was a graduate of Edmunds High School in Sumter, SC, Furman University, and The George Washington University Law School. Gwendolyn was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving until 1960. Additionally, she was a member of the Pee Dee Chapter of the South Carolina Genealogical Society. Surviving are her son, Mark R. Hendrix of Dallastown, PA; daughter-in-law, Linda Agar-Hendrix of Ijamsville, MD; three grandchildren, William Hendrix of Oxford, MA, Melissa Hendrix-Martin of Parkville, MD, and Michelle Hendrix of West Chester, PA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Hendrix is predeceased by her son, Michael D. Hendrix; and her sister, Margaret E. DeBerry.
Published in The State on July 23, 2019
