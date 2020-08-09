1/1
Gwendolyn Lovett Berry
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn Lovett Berry 2/22/38 8/7/20 COLUMBIA - Gwendolyn Lovett Berry died August 7, 2020, in Columbia, SC. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private viewing at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 12:30 1:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Killian Baptist Church Cemetery, on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Gwendolyn was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Berry. Born February 22, 1938, in Richland County, Gwendolyn was the daughter of Herbert Teems Lovett, Sr. and Grace Jones Lovett. She was a lifelong resident of the Killian Community. She was also a lifelong member of Killian Baptist Church. Gwendolyn ­retired after 32 years service with Southern Bell Telephone Company (AT&T) and then 8 years service with Richland School District Two. Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer Berry Glass (Charles); son, Troy Kendall Berry (Melanie); grandchildren, Christopher Charles Glass (Lauren), Heath Wells (Berry) and Kendall Berry; three great-grandchildren of Christopher (Lauren) Glass, Elizabeth (Ellie), Graham and Hudson; and deceased grandchild, Matthew Ryan Glass. Gwendolyn is survived by brothers, Charles L. Lovett, Donald E. Lovett (Miriam), and twin sister, Jacquelyn Lovett Hinson. She was predeceased by brothers, Herbert Teems Lovett, Jr., Wayne Douglas Lovett; sisters Clara Lovett Bartlett, Louise Lovett Kirkland, and Carol Eleanor Lovett. Gwendolyn's family expresses appreciation and thanks to the staff of the Watercrest Senior Living Facility. Memorials may be made to Killian Baptist Church's Building Fund, 577 West Killian Road, Columbia, SC 29203. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Viewing
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Killian Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast
4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD
Columbia, SC 29223
8037886310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved