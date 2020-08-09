Gwendolyn Lovett Berry 2/22/38 8/7/20 COLUMBIA - Gwendolyn Lovett Berry died August 7, 2020, in Columbia, SC. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private viewing at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 12:30 1:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Killian Baptist Church Cemetery, on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Gwendolyn was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Berry. Born February 22, 1938, in Richland County, Gwendolyn was the daughter of Herbert Teems Lovett, Sr. and Grace Jones Lovett. She was a lifelong resident of the Killian Community. She was also a lifelong member of Killian Baptist Church. Gwendolyn retired after 32 years service with Southern Bell Telephone Company (AT&T) and then 8 years service with Richland School District Two. Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer Berry Glass (Charles); son, Troy Kendall Berry (Melanie); grandchildren, Christopher Charles Glass (Lauren), Heath Wells (Berry) and Kendall Berry; three great-grandchildren of Christopher (Lauren) Glass, Elizabeth (Ellie), Graham and Hudson; and deceased grandchild, Matthew Ryan Glass. Gwendolyn is survived by brothers, Charles L. Lovett, Donald E. Lovett (Miriam), and twin sister, Jacquelyn Lovett Hinson. She was predeceased by brothers, Herbert Teems Lovett, Jr., Wayne Douglas Lovett; sisters Clara Lovett Bartlett, Louise Lovett Kirkland, and Carol Eleanor Lovett. Gwendolyn's family expresses appreciation and thanks to the staff of the Watercrest Senior Living Facility. Memorials may be made to Killian Baptist Church's Building Fund, 577 West Killian Road, Columbia, SC 29203. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com