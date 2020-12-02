Gwendolyn M. Felton
December 4, 1944 - November 28, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A graveside service for Gwendolyn M. Felton, 75, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family.
Mrs. Felton died Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Polk County N.C. near Columbus, she was a daughter of the late Samuel J. McCarter and Ola Price McCarter. She received her Master's degree from the Medical College of Georgia and Doctorate in research and statistics from the University of S.C. She was a professor at the USC School of Nursing for 35+ years and was a dedicated fan of the University. During her tenure, she published more than 30 articles. She taught at USC Upstate while earning her Master's degree and taught two years at Columbus (Ga.) College. In addition, she was invited to join the American Academy of Nursing.
Surviving are her devoted and loving husband of 53 years, Charles M. Felton; sister, Gail McCarter (Jim Davis) of Clover, S.C.; sister-in-law, Frances Stewart (Charles) of Greensboro, Ga.; niece, Charlene Leonard of Brentwood, Tenn.; nephews, Glenn and Frank Stewart, both of Atlanta; and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by three brothers and one sister.
