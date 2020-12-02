1/
Gwendolyn M. Felton
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn M. Felton
December 4, 1944 - November 28, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A graveside service for Gwendolyn M. Felton, 75, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family.
Mrs. Felton died Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Polk County N.C. near Columbus, she was a daughter of the late Samuel J. McCarter and Ola Price McCarter. She received her Master's degree from the Medical College of Georgia and Doctorate in research and statistics from the University of S.C. She was a professor at the USC School of Nursing for 35+ years and was a dedicated fan of the University. During her tenure, she published more than 30 articles. She taught at USC Upstate while earning her Master's degree and taught two years at Columbus (Ga.) College. In addition, she was invited to join the American Academy of Nursing.
Surviving are her devoted and loving husband of 53 years, Charles M. Felton; sister, Gail McCarter (Jim Davis) of Clover, S.C.; sister-in-law, Frances Stewart (Charles) of Greensboro, Ga.; niece, Charlene Leonard of Brentwood, Tenn.; nephews, Glenn and Frank Stewart, both of Atlanta; and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by three brothers and one sister.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast
4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD
Columbia, SC 29223
8037886310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved