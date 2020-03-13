Gyles Edward (Ed) Gregory Jr. RIDGE SPRING Gyles Edward Gregory Jr., passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2020 at the age of 82 on his farm in Ridge Spring, S.C.Ed was born on July 21, 1937 in Saluda, SC. He attended Ridge Spring School graduating from Ridge Spring High School in 1955. He then attended Newberry College before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force where he served in Cheyenne, WY and Anchorage, AK. He was honorably discharged in 1961 and, after a brief stint working with Owens-Corning Fiberglass in Aiken, S.C., he attended the University of Georgia. In addition to establishing himself as a lifelong Georgia Bull Dawg, Ed received his BBA in Risk Management and was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity. After graduating from Georgia, Ed went to work with Crawford & Company attaining the title of General Manager of the Atlanta office before retiring to Ridge Spring after 30 years of loyal service. Ed was larger than life and his love for his farm, his dogs, and his Georgia Dawgs was eclipsed only by his love, devotion and concern for his family. He was always inclined to help those around him, and this was evidenced by his many friends. Ed is survived by his wife, Eugenia Carter Gregory of Iva, SC.; his daughters, Alison (John Moreau) of Canton, GA, and Mary (Frederick Maxfield Parrish) of Ridge Spring, S.C., and his son Gyles (Liza Ramos Gregory) of Blythewood, S.C., and his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Catherine, Jackson, John-Carter, Gyles Edward, IV and James Daniel. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Barr-Price Funeral Home Batesburg-Leesville Chapel, 256 Main Street, Leesville, S.C. 29070. A funeral service with military honors will be held at Ridge Spring Baptist Church in Ridge Spring, S.C. at 11:00 AM on March 14, 2020 conducted by Pastor Bobby Jackson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ridge Spring Baptist Church Organ Fund. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2020