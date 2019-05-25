Rev. H. Laverne Hancock, Sr. COLUMBIA - Rev. H. Laverne Hancock, Sr., 89, of Columbia, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A son of the late Houston Luther and Irene Raley Hancock, he was married 66 years to Barbara Brigman Hancock. Rev. Hancock graduated from Furman University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He first pastorate was a Native American Church in North Carolina. Additionally, he went on to pastor six additional congregations in South Carolina, and lead mission trips to Rio, Brazil and Nassau, Bahamas. Rev. Hancock retired at age 85. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Juli Hancock of Columbia, Rose Wannamaker (Leland) of Edisto Island, SC, Lisa Hardway (Dan) of Cowen, WV, Hughey L. Hancock, Jr. (Donna) of San Antonio, TX; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Jon Hancock, six brothers and three sisters. A service will be held 4 o'clock, Saturday, May 25th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., with burial in Mt. Elon Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health and especially Sandy and Ugena. Memorials may be given to Mt. Elon Baptist Church, 718 Mount Elon Church Road, Hopkins, SC 29061. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
