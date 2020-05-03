Or Copy this URL to Share

Hal Smith COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Hall Smith were held Friday in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial and military honors in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel were in charge of arrangements. Surviving are: his wife, Hope Goodwin Smith; sons, Dominique (Tiffany) Smith and Corey A. Smith; sisters, Rose Moore Ann Newell, Dr. Patricia Smith, and Judy Moses; brothers, Jerry Smith, Jr, Roosevelt Smith, and Floyd Smith; two grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.



