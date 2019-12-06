Halbert Glenn Bates ORANGEBURG - Halbert Glenn Bates, 90, of Orangeburg passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at St. George Baptist Church in Orangeburg. Burial will follow at St. George Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. David Anderson will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 P.M. prior to the funeral service. Memorials may be made to St. George Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 2590 Shillings Bridge Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2019