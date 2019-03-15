Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Haley Wilkins. View Sign

Haley Grace Wilkins LEXINGTON A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Haley Grace Wilkins, 20, of Lexington will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063. Family will receive friends following the service at the church. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. Haley was born in Columbia, SC to John Paul Wilkins and Kristin JoAnn Jones. She attended Decatur High School in Georgia, where she was a member of the Lacrosse Team, a Cheerleader and an active member of Young Life. She graduated from Dutch Fork High School, where she also played Lacrosse. She was a sophomore at Columbia College, where she was planning to be an Elementary Teacher and was a member of the Lacrosse Team. Haley attended Riverland Hills Baptist Church where she was a volunteer with Vacation Bible School and a Counselor. Haley was a camper at Camp St. Christopher which was her favorite place on earth, which she later became a Counselor and was a Counselor at Camp Horseshoe for 2 summers. She had a love for God, Animals and all children. Surviving are her parents, John and Kris; brothers, Xanth Wilkins, and North Wilkins; her maternal aunt, Dr. Kathy McCaw, her husband, Sam; maternal uncles, Dr. Gary Jones and Dr. Bill Jones; paternal grandparents, Leon and Judy Wilkins; paternal aunts, Barbie Wilkins and Christine Brooks; boyfriend, Austin McDaniel. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dr. K.R. and JoAnn Jones; brother, Dr. Steve and sister-in-law, Brenda Jones. In lieu of flowers, Haley Grace Memorial Fund, Camp Horseshoe

