Hank Radford CAMDEN A service to celebrate the life of Robert Henry "Hank" Radford, Jr., 63, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Hank passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was the son of Robert Henry Radford, Sr. and the late Emma Jean Moore Radford. He retired from Westinghouse. He was a member of Kershaw Masonic Lodge#29, the Jamil Shrine Temple and the Scottish Rite. He was a member of Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church. Hank enjoyed spending time with his wife, reading, fishing, cars and cooking. Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Merryrose Price Radford; father, Robert Henry Radford Sr. of Camden; sister, Jill Radford Ferrell (Tom) of Winston Salem; brother, John Eugene Radford of Columbia; and numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces, nephews and cousins; and dog, Bonnie. Memorials may be made to Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church, 1206 Lyttleton St, Camden, SC 29020, , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29205. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on July 18, 2019