Harley Butler "H.B." Keisler
November 15, 2020
Gilbert, South Carolina - Graveside services for Harley Butler "H.B." Keisler, 81, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Thursday November 19, 2020 at St. Paul's Priceville Road Cemetery with the Rev. Phillip Coggins officiating. Visitation will follow the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church 246 St. Paul's Church Road Gilbert, SC 29054. The family asks that casual dress be observed. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family.
Mr. Keisler died Sunday November 15, 2020. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of the late Harley K. and Ethelee Craps Keisler and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was a former employee of Standard Trucking and retired from W. P. Rawl Farms.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Bush, son, Kenny Keisler (Crissie), sisters, Ann K. Hodges (Jim) and Patty K. Gunter (James), grandchildren, Kenny, Dylan, Caroline, Harley, J.T., Maddie and Colt.
He was predeceased by brothers, David "Dick" Keisler and Bobby Gene Keisler.
