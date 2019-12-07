Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Benjamin Palmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Benjamin Palmer COLUMBIA The Funeral service for Harold B. Palmer, 81, of Columbia, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 with Reverend James Goudelock, officiating. The family will greet friends following the service, with burial to follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Mr. Palmer passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, with his family at his side. Born in Union, SC to the late Harold Ellis and Carolyn C. Foster Palmer. Mr. Palmer had a successful 32+ years with the IRS, at retirement he was a Manager in the Columbia Office. Harold after retirement enjoyed being a Certified Master Gardeners and Master Naturalist. He was the Volunteer of the Year for the Lexington County Master Gardeners (L.C.M.G). Harold was an avid supporter financially and development of the Riverbank Botanical Gardens. He taught Home Schooled children in reference to the gardens. Harold loved being a Shriner at Jamil Temple and at one time was very active. He also served as Potentate in 1994. Surviving is his daughter, Wendy Carolyn Palmer Ravan (Todd); sons, Harold Ellis Palmer II (Karen), John Palmer (Jamie), Thom Palmer; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sherri (Corey) Beck, Shonna (Scott) Knox, Brice, Benjamin, Ava, Emily, and Hannah. Harold was also survived by his loving wife Catherine of 62 years; sister, Ann Lee Palmer of Georgia and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nina Ann Valincia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to

