Harold Richard Boulware, Jr. IRMO - Funeral services for Harold Richard Boulware, Jr., "Bugsy" will be 11 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Northminster United Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019, from 6-7 PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel. The public may also view from 10 AM until the hour of service at Northminster United Presbyterian Church on Saturday. Harold Richard Boulware, Jr., was born on January 28, 1952 in Irmo, South Carolina, to the late Harold Richard Boulware, Sr., and Margaret Richardson Boulware. He departed this life on March 6, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center. He was a graduate of Irmo High School, Class of 1970. Harold is survived by his daughter Tameika LaShaun Boulware of Jacksonville, Arkansas; two sisters: Harolyn Boulware of Mitchellville, Maryland, and Barbara (Matthew) Zimmerman of Alexandria, Virginia; a brother, Marion Boyd, Sr., of Irmo, South Carolina; a nephew, Patrick Chism; four nieces: Tina Smalls, Dana Bishop, Sharon Chism, and Meredith Stokes; one aunt, Mary Richardson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit

Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information. Funeral Home Palmer Memorial Chapel & Funeral Home
1200 Fontaine Rd
Columbia , SC 29223
803-786-6300

1200 Fontaine Rd

Columbia , SC 29223

