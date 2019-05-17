Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold C. Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold C. Smith NEWBERRY - Harold C. Smith passed away peacefully at Greenwood Rehab Hospital after a long illness. Born in Chester, SC on May 15th, 1938, he grew up in Columbia where he met his wife, Becky, on a blind date while she was a student at Columbia College. After marrying, they lived in Columbia for 9 years, moving to Newberry in 1977. Harold was a math teacher before becoming a career counselor at the Newberry Career Center. After retiring, he spent his days working part-time with Disabilities and Special Needs. He enjoyed spending his spare time hiking, swimming, and working out at the YMCA. He took his children to playgrounds where they were "strongly encouraged" to "cross the monkey bars". He supported many charities and was active in the Civitan Club and at Central United Methodist Church, where he joyfully sang in the choir and taught Sunday school for many years. As husband and wife, Harold and Becky spent nearly 51 loving years together. Harold is survived by 4 wonderful children: Julie (Brian) Crooks of Irmo, Nancy Smith of Columbia, Melissa Smith of Newberry, and Dean (Mattie) Smith of Chapin. He is also survived by two grandchildren (Jordan and Tyler Crooks), sisters Jane Benjamin of Greenwood and Lavina (Lauren) Chandler of Columbia, sister-in-law Helen Kinion of Greenville, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he affectionately referred to as "little froggies", leading to his nickname of "Uncle Froggy". Memorial service will be held on Saturday May 18th at 2:00 at Central UMC in Newberry. Donations may be made to Central UMC in Newberry, Epworth Children's Home, or the .

