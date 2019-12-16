Lt. Col. Harold Michael Caldwell (Ret.) LEXINGTON Lt. Col. Harold M. Caldwell (Ret.), 77, of Lexington, SC, passed away, Friday, December 13, 2019 after a brief illness. Harold was born August 8, 1942 in Greenville, SC to Willie Chandler and Dorothy Virginia (Holcombe) Caldwell, later Tucker. He was a graduate of Tennessee Military Institute and Lander University and an MBA from Webster University. He served in Vietnam and Korea as a member of the 48th, 92nd, and 289th assault helicopter companies. Upon leaving the Army, he joined the South Carolina National Guard from 1972 until his retirement as Lieutenant Colonel in 1989. He then worked at Michelin Plant Number 5 in Lexington until his retirement in 2007. Harold is survived by the love of his life of 37 years, Margaret Miller Koon; his sister, Margaret Ashley; daughter, Didi Caldwell and her husband, Eduardo Noriega, and two grandsons, Jonas and Gabriel Abi-Arrage, all from Greenville; and his devoted friend, Max Gantt of Lexington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Caldwell and Dorothy Caldwell Tucker, and his stepfather, Hassell E. Tucker. Friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, 503 N. Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29072. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Red Bank United Methodist Church, 2909 Old Barnwell Rd., Lexington, SC 29073. Burial will follow at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Greenville, SC where he will be laid to rest with military honors beside his parents. Memorials may be made to Red Bank United Methodist Church. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Dec. 16, 2019