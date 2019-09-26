Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Dean Browner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Dean Browner COLUMBIA - Harold Dean Browner, 95, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Pangburn, Arkansas, he was one of eight children born to the late Ferdnant Timothy and Mary Edith Yingling Browner. He was a member of North Trenholm Baptist Church. Graduating from the University of Arkansas in the summer of 1949, he married his sweetheart, Patricia Crouch. This year they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Dean is pictured in the famous Life magazine WWII photograph of a "Sailor Kissing the Nurse," by Alfred Eisenstaedt. He is the sailor dressed in white on the left side of the picture. A professional civil engineer registered in five states, Dean worked for several firms before joining Wilbur Smith and Associates in 1961. Retiring in 1988, he was a Fellow member of the Five Points Rotary Club where he served in several capacities as well as in the Baptist churches where he taught Sunday School, ushered, worked as a youth leader and a deacon. Dean was an avid golfer. He was a devoted and loving husband and father, who loved his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Donna Holland (Bert), Nancy Wilkes (Tim), Janet Browner (Johnny Sanders); three grandchildren, Brian Holland, Julie Holland, Sydney Browner DuRant; brothers, Edward Browner, Doug Browner; sisters, Reba Donovan and Wanda Spencer. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl Browner, Paul Browner, and his sister, Marie Kimball. A service will be held at 11 o'clock, Friday, September 27th, at North Trenholm Baptist Church, with the Rev. David Knapp and Rev. Joe Copeland officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 o'clock. The burial will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorials may be given to North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206 or Heartstrings Hospice, 115 Blarney Drive, Suite 204, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories and condolences may be shared at

