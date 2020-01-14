Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Dean Cromer. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Dean Cromer COLUMBIA - Harold Dean Cromer, 98, entered into eternal life with Christ on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A lifelong resident of Columbia, he was born on January 22, 1921 to the late Inez Geiger and Silas Dean Cromer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn Whittle Cromer. He is survived by his daughters, Bette Althof, Lynn Tortora (Augie), and Evie Galloway (Jerry); grandchildren, Scott Tortora (Michelle), Chris Althof (Rachel), Jenny Tate (Jeremy), Ryan Galloway (Mariana), Caroline Althof Salas (Edwin), and Ashley D'Allesandro (Ryan); ten great-grandchildren; and loved ones from the Whittle family. Mr. Cromer was a Columbia High School graduate and attended Bowen's Business College. His working career began at Columbia Ceramics and he retired after many years in administrative service to Richtex Brick. He was a WWII veteran. During the Big Band era he played saxophone and clarinet with the Henry Westbrook and Woody Woodward bands. Of most importance to him were his family and his faith. He sang in the church choir for 70 years, served as church treasurer for 58 years and treasurer of the Lowman Home for 50 years. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the sanctuary of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with Rev. Tony Metze officiating and Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, assisting. Visitation will be in the Good Shepherd Room from 1:00 until 1:45 prior to the service. Interment will follow in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1715 Bull St., Columbia SC 29201; Hospice; or a . Memories may be shared at

