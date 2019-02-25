Harold Driver "Precious" CHAPIN - Harold "Precious" Driver, 80, of Chapin, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born in Bailey, NC on September 21, 1938 to the late Johnnie Arthur Driver and Dillie Dellsie Bailey Driver. Upon their passing he was raised by the late, Joe and Martha Bertram. Harold served in the Air Force and worked at General Electric. He spent the majority of his career as a devoted car salesman where he met many individuals. He retired from Love Chevrolet as a Sales Manager. With Harold's outgoing personality, he never met a stranger. He was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church where he taught Sunday school and served as President of Lutheran Men for many years. Precious was an avid supporter of both Chapin Eagle and community athletics and could be found in the stands or next to the fence wherever Chapin played. He was also an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan. Precious was predeceased by wife, Norma Shealy Driver and survived by his wife, Elizabeth Slice Morgan; daughters, Sherrie McTeer (Billy) of Chapin; Gina Metze (Dion) of Lexington; sons, Mark Driver and Kyle Driver (Kim) both of Monroe, NC; grandchildren, Lauren and Parker McTeer, Breanna Metze, Liz and Susan Driver, Andrew, Braden and Cayla Driver. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church with interment in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Jacob's Lutheran Men or to the Building Fund. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
