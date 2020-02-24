Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Frick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Edward Frick RIDGE SPRING Harold Edward Frick, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home with family. He was the son of the late Eddie W. Frick and Girlie Mae Smith Frick. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Nancy (Nan) Isabel Padget Frick; his children Carey Edward Frick, Sr. (Mary Lillian), Debra Jane Frick Ayers, Pamela Maria Frick Banks (Todd); grandchildren Carey Edward Frick, Jr. (Brittani), Garrett Edward Banks (Brittany), Olivia Lauren Banks, Marcus Allen Banks, Mitchel Scott Banks, Audrey Ayers Noble (Michael), David Trent Ayers. Great-grandchildren Laney Elizabeth Noble, Chandler Edward Frick, and Marissa Jane Frick. Also surviving are his sister, Maudine Frick Taylor, brother-in-law, Woody Padget, sisters-in-law, Daphne Black Padget and Lavonia Oswald Frick. Harold was preceded in death by his son, Marcus Stanley Frick, brothers, Pasco Frick, Woodrow Frick, Labon H. (Jack) Frick, Leonard (Lent) Frick, Roy Frick, Paul Bruce Frick, and his son-in-law, David Underwood Ayers. Harold was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was in agriculture his entire life. Row crops (his passion), peaches, pines and poultry were his mainstay. Harold was also an avid wildlife enthusiast. He was active with many farmers in trying to stay ahead of the agricultural curve. Harold was a founding member of Ridge Farmers' Cooperative and Ridge Mutual Ginnery as well as a lifetime member of Farm Bureau and Faith Lutheran Church. His family deeply appreciates the cards, visits and loving support of family and friends throughout his latter days. Visitation will be held at Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Batesburg, on Monday, February 24 from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service in the sanctuary officiated by Reverend Lisa Isenhower at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. Barr-Price Funeral Home is in charge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church and mailed to the church at P.O. Box 2267, Batesburg-Leesville, S.C. 29070. Online register at

