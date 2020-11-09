Harold Haltiwanger
December 9, 1938 - November 6, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Harold William "Bill" Haltiwanger Sr, 81, of Columbia passed from this life into eternal life on November 6, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:30am at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia, SC 29209. A committal service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 3:00pm at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd. Columbia, SC 29229.
Please see thompsonsfuneral.com
for the full obituary.