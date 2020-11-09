1/
Harold Haltiwanger
1938 - 2020
Harold Haltiwanger
December 9, 1938 - November 6, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Harold William "Bill" Haltiwanger Sr, 81, of Columbia passed from this life into eternal life on November 6, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:30am at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia, SC 29209. A committal service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 3:00pm at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd. Columbia, SC 29229.
Please see thompsonsfuneral.com for the full obituary.



Published in The State on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
NOV
16
Committal
03:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
