Harold K. Taylor Jr.
1942 - 2020
Harold K. Taylor, Jr. CHAPIN Harold K."Chip" Taylor, Jr., 77, of Chapin, SC died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Prisma Health. Mr. Taylor was born December 16, 1942 in Columbia, SC. He was the son of the late Aurelia Gaston and Harold Kirk Taylor, Sr. Mr. Taylor was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and was a volunteer soccer coach with DJJ. He was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife, Vanda M. Taylor of Chapin, SC; son, Bryan Taylor (Julie) of Roswell, GA; daughter, Ashley Hall (Jeff) of Charleston, SC; sister, Margaret T. Bolyn of Columbia, SC and five grandchildren, Sarah Kate, Luke, Jack, Anna Beth, and Holden. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com

Published in The State on Jul. 3, 2020.
