Harold L. Cole, Sr. LEXINGTON, SC - Harold L. Cole Sr. of Lexington SC died 8-18-20. Born 10-4-1941 he was the son of the late Thomas Cyril Cole Sr. and Lois C. Cole. Harold graduated from University High School in 1961 where he was voted most likely to succeed. He attended the University of South Carolina and later moved to Charlotte NC where he went to work for the city of Charlotte where he was in charge of their Data Processing Department and at the age of 21 he was named President of the Data Processing Association of NC. He returned to SC to become the Director of the Educational Data Center for the SC Department of Education where he worked until his retirement. He is survived by his sons, Harold L. Cole Jr., David E. Cole and Daniel K. Cole and Daniel's wife Christine E. Cole, his brother Thomas Cole and Thomas' wife Linda Cole. His grandchildren are Brooke Cole, Neil Cole, Scarlett Cole, Claire Cole and Lindsay Cole. His nephews are Bryan S. Cole and Darrell Cole. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com

Published in The State on Sep. 6, 2020.
