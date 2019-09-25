Harold L. Lyles SUMTER, SC - Harold L. Lyles was called home to heaven on Sunday, September 22, 2019 with his beloved wife of 48 years, Nancy Lyles, by his side. Visitation will held on Friday, September 27 at Bullock Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28 at Grace Baptist Church at 2:00 PM and his burial will follow the funeral at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com to sign the family's guestbook. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.
Published in The State on Sept. 25, 2019