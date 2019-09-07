Harold L. Spradley CAMDEN A time of gathering to celebrate the life of Harold Lee Spradley, 71, will be held Monday from 12:00 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. A committal service will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Monday in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association. Mr. Spradley, husband of the late Marsha Truesdale Spradley, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born in West Columbia, he was the son of the late Norman Lee and Florence Koon Spradley. He served in the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He retired from DuPont. Mr. Spradley enjoyed drag racing and was a member of Palmetto Drag Racing Association. He also enjoyed playing golf and hunting. Surviving are his sons, Timothy Daniel Spradley (Tonya) of Ridgeway and Geoffrey Scott Spradley (Leslie) of Ridgeway; daughter, Rebecca A. Almond (Walt) of Camden; sister, Patricia Caulder (William); brothers, Gary Spradley (Betty) and Curtis Spradley (Pat); and grandchildren, Spencer, Emma, Trent, Sawyer, Saxon and Seth. He was predeceased by a grandson, Sullivan Spradley. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Sept. 7, 2019