Harold Lee Reynolds SUMTER, SC - Harold Lee Reynolds, 88, widower of Peggy Turner Reynolds, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at a local nursing home. Born in Woodruff, SC, he was a son of the late Ralph Dillard Reynolds and Pearl Phillips Reynolds. Mr. Reynolds was a member of the Anglican Church of the Holy Cross at Stateburg. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force with 20 years of service. He was also a real estate broker and partner with Oakland Realty Company. Surviving are two daughters, Karen Lee Mouradjian (Philip) of Sumter and Anna Marie Gordon (Gregory) of Columbia; three grandchildren, Philip J. "Skip" Mouradjian, Jr. and fiancé Kayla Stegall, Ryan Hunter Gordon and Erica Gordon. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of The Gardens at Sumter and Blue Ridge Health Care. Graveside services will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday at the Anglican Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Michael Ridgill officiating. Visitation will be from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. Saturday in the church. Memorials may be made to the Anglican Church of the Holy Cross at Stateburg, 335 N. Kings Highway, Sumter, SC 29154. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in The State on Dec. 31, 2019