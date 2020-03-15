Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lucian King. View Sign Service Information Belk Funeral Home 229 West Broad Street Darlington , SC 29532 (843)-393-2824 Send Flowers Obituary



Harold Lucian King DARLINGTON, SC. - Harold Lucian King, loving husband of the late Elizabeth Belk "Libba" King, went to be with his Lord on March 12, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 15th at the Darlington Presbyterian Church and will be led by the Rev. Kevin Cauley of Darlington Presbyterian Church and the Rev. Snow Donmoyer, Chaplain of the Presbyterian Community in Florence. A burial service will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14th from 4-6 pm at the Belk Funeral Home. Harold was born on October 30, 1924 in Hartsville, SC and was the son of the late Lucian and Zana King. Harold graduated from Hartsville High School and then went on to join the Marines and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan in World War II. On August 2, 1947, Harold married Libba, the love of his life, at Darlington Presbyterian Church. Throughout his career at Dixie Cup, Harold served on Darlington City Council and Darlington County Council and served as the President of the SC Association of Counties and Darlington County Auditor. In 1961, Harold and his brother-in-law, Marion Belk, started Belk-King Funeral Home, now Belk Funeral Home in Darlington. He was also involved with the Darlington Raceway from its start in 1950 and he took pride in giving the invocation at the races. Also known as Daddy, Papa, and Mr. Raceway, Harold was devoted to his family, friends and the church. Harold created many special friendships and touched the lives of many who knew him. He was a member of the Darlington Presbyterian Church for 73 years and served as deacon and elder. Through his commitment to the lord and his community, Harold received the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award and the Order of the Palmetto. Harold and Libba were blessed with 71 years of marriage and now they are rejoicing together in heaven. Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters and sons-in-law: Debbie and Linnwood Edwards of Spartanburg, SC and Lisa and Steve Fagan of Hartsville, SC; his three granddaughters: Elizabeth Edwards Newman and husband, Dave, of Isle Palms, SC, Jane Marie Edwards Trail and husband, Matt, of Columbia, SC, and SaraAnn King Fagan of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his great granddaughter: Jane Zoe Newman "Zoey"; his special niece: Elaine Anderson Fousek; and the family's longtime dear friend: Dot Johnson. Harold, the youngest of eight children, was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers: Kathleen King Revell, Robert King, Amy King Hoffmeyer, Egleston King, Richard King, Rose Marie King Newsom, and Josie King Hatchell. Special recognition, gratitude and love are expressed to the present and past staff of the Presbyterian Community and McLeod Hospice House, who lovingly cared for Harold. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Darlington Presbyterian Church endowment fund, or to Susan Johnson Memorial Fund, both addressed to the Darlington Presbyterian Church, 311 Pearl Street, Darlington, SC 29532 and the Presbyterian Community, 2350 W. Lucas Street, Florence, SC 29501. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

