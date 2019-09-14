Harold Mitchell "Mitch" McGee CELINA, OH - Harold Mitchell "Mitch" McGee, 50, of Celina, Ohio, passed away on September 10, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima, Ohio. Mitch was born March 9, 1969, in Newberry, South Carolina, the only child of Larry and the late Kathy (Black) McGee of Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina. Mitch was a proud husband to Andrea (Green) McGee, who survives in Celina. They together shared a love for the city of Las Vegas, and were married there at Valley of Fire. Also surviving are his step-children: Emma (22) (Isaiah) Pointer of Edmonds, Washington, Ian (19) Hawkins and Aden (9) Wiessinger, both of Celina, and mother & father-in-law: Peggy and Andy Green of Celina. Mitch had previously passionately worked in robotics at ABB in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and was actively employed as a robotic programmer at Honda of America in Anna, Ohio. He attended Calvary Chapel Baptist Church in Minster, Ohio. Mitch enjoyed computers, cars, fishing, building models, eating boiled peanuts, and traveling. He had earned a Black Belt in Karate. Mitch was interested in aviation, and had his pilot's license. There was a special place in Mitch's heart for his late dogs, Kelsey and Oakley, both Shih Tzu's. Calling Hours are 2:00 - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 22, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, and from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, at the Celina Baptist Temple. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 23, at Celina Baptist Temple. Memorial Contributions may be made towards establishing a scholarship for robotics in Mitch's memory, in care of The Mercer County Civic Foundation, 119 W. Fulton St., P.O. Box 439, Celina, OH 45822 Condolences can be expressed at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com
Published in The State on Sept. 14, 2019