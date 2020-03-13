Harold Patterson, Sr. COLUMBIA - Harold Patterson, Sr. was born on March 11, 1940, to the late Raymond and Ruby Patterson. He transitioned to his heavenly home on February 28, 2020. Harold was married to the late Lila Patterson for over 30 years. Harold was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Harold retired from driving long-distance trucks. Loved ones left to cherish and celebrate his memory is his daughter, Sandra Patterson; sons, Marvin Kelley (Gerald) and Harold Patterson, Jr. (Anita); sisters, Rachel Jackson, Pearl Frazier, Queen (Henry Johnson) Bennett, and Bettie Moore; brother, James (Beverly) Patterson; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Harold Patterson, Sr. will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 2:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2020