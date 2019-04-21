Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Powell. View Sign

Harold Dean Powell GADSDEN - Harold Dean Powell, age 95, died on Friday, April 19, 2019. Mr. Powell was born in Beeville, Texas, a son of the late Tom and Mattie Elizabeth Powell. He was a graduate of the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. He served in the navy during WWII in the Pacific on the USS Sylvania and returned to Austin in July 1946. There he met Jo Ann Stephens through friends and decided to marry on February 7, 1948. Soon after, on the honeymoon trip through east Texas, Harold and Jo Ann found a drug store for sale in the small town of Kountze, Texas, which they managed for the next eight years. They moved to Austin, where he worked as a pharmacist and research chemist as well as teaching at the University of Texas pharmacy school. The family moved to Dallas and San Antonio; both Harold and Jo Ann were active in the Texas Pharmaceutical Association. Later they moved to New Jersey, where he worked at Warner Lambert and then Chicago area, where he worked at Alberto Culver. Then they moved to the Boston area where he did consulting work, and he retired to South Carolina. He loved fishing, playing bridge and working on the computer. Surviving are his children: Steven Douglas Powell and his wife, Marianne; Shirlynn Powell and her husband, Michael Rivers, and Suzanne Powell Slocum, widow of the late Walter Slocum; grandchildren: Laura C. Powell, Steven J. Powell, and Travis Ogden; his nieces: Dr. Sally Elizabeth Cook and Barbara Carter and husband Perry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann, his sisters Aileen Van Sickle and Lausta Cook, nieces Merry Christine Cook and Joyce Aileen Lobelson, and nephew Raymond Richard Cook, Jr. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the Powell family by visiting

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019

