Harold Dean Proveaux BAMBERG - Mr. Harold D Proveaux, 80 of Bamberg, SC passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Funeral services for Mr. Proveaux will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church 85 North Street Bamberg, SC 29003 with the Rev. Tyler Spinner officiating. Burial will follow at Bamberg County Memory Gardens. He was born in Bamberg County South Carolina on March 20, 1938 to the late Fred Bernard Proveaux, Sr. and the late Sophie Jones Proveaux. He was a member of Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church. He loved shooting pool with his family and friends, loved walking, and loved his church. He retired from Milliken after 40 years. He served in the Air Force. He is survived by his two daughters Jacqueline Shafer, Deana (Steve) Corsetti, and one son Woodrow Proveaux, grandchildren Alex (Ally) Proveaux, Ashley (Jesse) Boot, Brandon (Taylor) Proveaux, Austin (Kellie) Smith, Mya Corsetti, Hunter Shafer, Nick Shafer, great grandchildren Talon Boot, Raevyn Boot, Millie, Conner Proveaux, one sister Carolyn Haynes and a number of Special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Fred Bernard Proveaux, Jr. The family will receive friends Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Cooner Funeral Home, LLC 287 McGee Street Bamberg, SC 29003. Memorials can be sent to Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church P O Box 987 Bamberg, SC 29003. Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, (www.coonerfuneralhome.com) 287 McGee Street Bamberg, SC 29003.
