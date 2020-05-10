Harold R. Coggins WEST COLUMBIA - Harold R. Coggins, 77, of West Columbia husband of Carole Ann Hiott Coggins, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1943 in Columbia, SC to the late Dewey Lee Coggins and Aline E. Rucker Coggins. Harold was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School and was a member of 108th Army Reserves and a Mason and Shriner. He retired from the banking industry in sales and was a member of Green Meadow Hunting Club and a lifetime member of Cayce United Methodist Church and was an avid outdoorsman. Harold was also an Eagle Scout. In addition to his wife he is survived by; two sons, Michael Coggins (Lynn) and Mark Coggins; seven grandchildren, Lakin, Lauren, Hensley, Mary Addison Coggins, Kinsey Coleman (Jordan), Austin and Caroline MacDonald; sisters-in-law, Ann Coggins and Nancy Cully; three nephews, Bryan Cully (Meredith), Brennan Cully, and Ricky Coggins; one niece, DeAnn Willard. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by one brother, Dewey M. Coggins. Due to the present Covid-19 conditions, the family will have a private service on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the residence from 4 until 6pm on Monday, May 11, 2020. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.