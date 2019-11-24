Harold Ricard LEESVILLE - Services for Harold Ricard, 95, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday at First Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Mendle Baker and the Rev. Johnny Muller officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to First Calvary Baptist Church, 2320 Cedar Grove Rd. Leesville SC 29070 or to Brandi Long Corley Celebration of Life through St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 246 St. Paul's Church Rd., Gilbert SC 29054. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic, B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Ricard passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of the late Emory and Lila Mitchell Ricard. He was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a SS Teacher, Deacon, and on numerous committees. Mr. Ricard was a farmer, worked in textiles and retired from JB Martin. Surviving are his wife, Jimmie Day Ricard; sons, Randy and Ricky (Ann) Ricard; daughters, Phyliss Taylor (Harold) and Sandra Long (Duane); 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by grandchildren, Brandon Long and Brandi Long Corley, a daughter-in-law, Joyce Ricard, his brothers and sisters. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Nov. 24, 2019