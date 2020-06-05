Harold Samuel Wrenn 3/15/1925 5/31/2020 COLUMBIA - Harold Samuel Wrenn, 95, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1925 in Richland County to the late Mike Brice and Kate Elizabeth Stewart Wrenn and was a lifelong resident of Richland/Lexington Counties. Harold graduated from Dentsville High School, where he was the captain of the football team. In 1943, Harold was drafted into the United States Army and served as a member of the 12th, 17th, and 2nd Armored Divisions, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was wounded in the Battle of Herrlisheim and was awarded a Purple Heart. After serving 3 years in Germany and France, he was Honorably Discharged in January, 1946. Harold then attended the University of South Carolina with the G.I. Bill and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Starting as a rodman with local company, B.P. Barber & Associates, he rose to hold every office in the company and ultimately held the position of Chairman. Upon his retirement, Harold was unanimously elected "Chairman Emeritus" and continued to dedicate his time as a company advisor. Harold was married to his childhood sweetheart, Elizabeth Mason Condor Wrenn, known as "Dibber" to her family, for almost 65 years until her death in 2012. He is survived by his loving children, Susan Elizabeth Wrenn Corley (Wallace) of Bluffton, John Michael Wrenn (Leslie) of Chapin and William Bruce Wrenn (Stephanie) of Columbia. He was the beloved "Papa" of his grandchildren, Susan Elizabeth Corley Weems (Milow) of Myrtle Beach, Mary Ellen Corley Martin (Chris) of Bluffton, Helen Elizabeth Wrenn Pridmore (Mike) of Chapin, John Michael Wrenn, Jr. (Lauren) of Greenville, Samuel Allen Wrenn of Charlotte, NC, and Sarah Kay Wrenn of Columbia; and great-grandchildren, Wrenn Elizabeth Martin and Grant James Martin of Bluffton, and Michael Welsh Pridmore, John Hoyt Pridmore, and Mary Helen Pridmore of Chapin. Harold was a faithful Christian and was a dedicated supporter of both the churches he attended and the Presbyterian Community. He held strong beliefs about the impact of education and was committed to ensuring educational opportunities for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Harold will be fondly remembered for his devotion to his late wife, his love for his family, and his sharp wit and story-telling. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina- Columbia, where he was treated with kindness and respect during his years of residence. Due to the current healthcare environment, no visitation will be held; rather, he will be honored in a private family service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina Columbia, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210; or any charity of your choice. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 5, 2020.